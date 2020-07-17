CCSO requests public feedback ahead of Accreditation Assessment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is inviting the public to provide comments regarding the agency’s “policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” ahead of an upcoming assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

Being verified by CALEA is a voluntary process that indicates “recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.” CCSO was first accredited in 1999, and has been accredited five additional times since.

CCSO and the public can provide input by emailing calea@calea.org with ‘Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (SC)’ in the subject line. Additionally, “comments will also be accepted by telephone at 843-529-5333 on Tuesday July 28, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Telephone

calls will be limited to 10 minutes.” Written comments can be mailed to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.

The assessment will determine whether the agency can retain their accreditation status.