CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a Tuesday night barricaded subject situation in Ravenel.

According to CCSO, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on the 6400 block of Farm House Road.

Some residents in the home were able to get out, but one man remained in the home and deputies believe that he is armed.

SWAT was called to the scene shortly before 11:00 p.m., according to CCSO.

