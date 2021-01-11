CCSO responding to barricaded subject on Seabrook Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is responding to a barricaded subject on Seabrook Island.

Witnesses report that SWAT teams are on the scene as well.

According to CCSO, the individual is barricaded in a residence on High Hammock Road.

The surrounding area has been “closed off to the public until the situation can be resolved.”

CCSO says that the situation is active and no additional information is currently available.