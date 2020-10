JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a body that was found in a Johns Island creek on Wednesday.

According to Lt. C. W. Brokaw with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found off Abram Road.

No other details were provided.

We’re on scene where a body was pulled from a creek on Johns Island near Abram Road. Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies are one scene. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/PLTgR3VWxt — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) October 21, 2020

