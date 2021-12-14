CCSO responding to deadly rollover crash near Caw Caw Interpretive Center; all lanes closed

UPDATE: Charleston County deputies say all lanes of Savannah Highway are now closed due to the deadly crash.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Savannah Highway near Caw Caw Interpretive Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m.

Deputies said a truck rolled over and the driver died at the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed, but deputies are routing traffic through the southbound lanes. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.