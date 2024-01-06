Update: CCSO announced that Hwy 162 between Storage Road and New Road reopened around 5:34 p.m.

Deputies are searching for this black Chevy Camaro in connection to the hit-and-run Saturday afternoon.

CCSO asks if anyone has any information to contact Dispatch or Master Deputy A. Scruggs at 843-529-5331 or ascruggs@charlestoncounty.org.

Courtesy of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Saturday afternoon.

Deputies have closed Hwy 162 between Storage Road and New Road in both directions. They advise drivers to find alternative routes.

