CCSO investigating deadly shooting in West Ashley neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a deadly Monday afternoon shooting in a West Ashley neighborhood.
According to CCSO, the shooting was on Corral Drive in the Ponderosa subdivision.
Witnesses told News 2 that the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.
According to Captain Roger Antonio, witnesses discovered the victim in the driveway.
