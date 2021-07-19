CCSO investigating deadly shooting in West Ashley neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a deadly Monday afternoon shooting in a West Ashley neighborhood.

According to CCSO, the shooting was on Corral Drive in the Ponderosa subdivision.

Witnesses told News 2 that the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.

According to Captain Roger Antonio, witnesses discovered the victim in the driveway.

Crews with @ChasCoSheriff are responding to a shooting on Corral Drive in West Ashley. Very active and emotional scene at the moment. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/9gKVXDiVfR — Riley Benson (@RealRileyBenson) July 19, 2021

