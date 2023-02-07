CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on scene of an possible barricaded subject situation Tuesday morning in the Ravenel area.

CCSO responded to a domestic violence call in the area of SC-165 and US-17 around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Deputies are advising motorists to expect road closures along SC-165 and to use alternative routes.

This is developing with more details to come as we receive them. Count on 2 for updates.