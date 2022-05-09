CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday responded to an unmanned boat found circling the Charleston Harbor.

According to CCSO, the call came in around 9:40 p.m.

The boat was found near the Yorktown without an operator on board. A dog was alone on the boat.

The Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the search.

Around 11:00 p.m., authorities confirmed that the boater had fallen off his boat and swam to shore. He and the dog were reunited and are unharmed.

