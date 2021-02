RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is on scene of a Friday afternoon collision involving an EMS vehicle in Ravenel.

According to CCSO, “EMS and deputies were assisting a roadside motorist” on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane “when a passing vehicle struck the EMS vehicle.”

The road is closed as of 3:08 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.