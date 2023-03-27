CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday afternoon collision between a pickup truck and a school bus.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near the 6600 block of Highway 162 in Hollywood.

One of the vehicles caught on fire, but CCSO did not specify which as of 2:30 p.m.

No students were on the school bus at the time, but two adults on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, CCSO said.

A person in the truck was seriously injured.

CCSO said that the road is still closed as of 2:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.