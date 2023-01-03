AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for assistance locating a camper that was stolen from an Awendaw home.

According to CCSO, the camper was stolen from a home on Doar Road sometime between December 22 and December 26.

Via CCSO

The 2008 Tundra fifth-wheel is valued at $12,000, according to the report.

The homeowner told deputies that he has surveillance cameras around his home, but the camper was parked out of view of the cameras when it was stolen.

The camper has South Carolina plates and the tag number is 23116KT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO Detective Mike Thompson at (843) 554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org.