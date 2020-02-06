Law enforcement ends search for female detainee who escaped custody during transport to Al Cannon Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement officials have ended the search for Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod, 22, of Sumter, who escaped custody while en route to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

She still has not been located.

Officials are now working to secure additional arrest warrants for McLeod.

CCSO said that McLeod fled from a Charleston PD transport officer while she was being transported to the detention center on shoplifting charges.

According to CPD, McLeod told the transport officer that she could not breathe. The officer opened the back door of the vehicle to check on her, and McLeod “assaulted the driver with handcuffs…a struggle ensued, and she fled on foot.”

McLeod is described as a black female in her late 20s/early 30s.

She is approximately 5’02” with a slim build and a crew style haircut. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes when she escaped.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, CPD, K9s, and a helicopter assisted with the search.

McLeod is not considered a threat to the community.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (843) 743-7200.