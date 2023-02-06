CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing.

Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say.

Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“She is a habitual runaway and is known to frequent the Conway area of South Carolina,” CCSO said in a release.

Detectives do not suspect foul play, and they have information showing the juvenile may be located in the Racepath Avenue area of Conway.

Anyone who knows the juvenile’s location should contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700.