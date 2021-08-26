CCSO: Man wanted for attempted murder arrested

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of a man previously considered armed and dangerous.

Malcolm Tyre Kinloch (29) was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is currently being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond has not been set.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said that CCSO was searching for Kinloch. He has since been taken into custody.