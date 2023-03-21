CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted since November of 2022.

According to CCSO, Donte Gregg (29) used counterfeit money to pay off a car loan at a James Island TitleMax in August of 2022.

He is wanted on one charge of obtaining goods by false pretenses.

Gregg is a black male standing 6’00 and weighing 165.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact CCSO Detective Mike Thompson at (843) 554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org