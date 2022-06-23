CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Charleston woman.

Sherry Nelson, 50, was last seen on May 31 on Ardwick Road on Johns Island.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson was admitted to Bon Secours St Francis Hospital in West Ashley and released that same day.

Nelson’s clothing description is unknown and she does not have a vehicle or cellphone.

Deputies say that no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Detective James Jacko 843-529-5357.