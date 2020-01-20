CCSO searching for missing Johns Island man

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for missing person Quinton Oneal Allen (36) of Johns Island.

Allen was last seen on Johns Island around 3:00 p.m. on January 17, according to CCSO.

He was wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black skulk cap when he was last seen.

CCSO describes Allen as a black make with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’07” and weighing 175 pounds.

According to CCSO, Allen is often seen in the Ponderosa neighborhood, or the City of Charleston. He rides a crème colored bicycle with a brown seat.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org. CCSO dispatch can also be contacted at 843-743-7200.