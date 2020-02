CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for 13 year old Tanaysia Jenkins.

Jenkins was last seen around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at 1139 Greenhill Road on James Island.

No foul play is suspected, according to CCSO.

Jenkins is 5’07” and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700. For after hours calls, contact (843)743-7200.