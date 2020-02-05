CCSO searching for missing juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing juvenile.

Kaitlyn Pontis (16) was last seen at the Charleston Air Force Base on Monday, February 3rd sometime after 6:00 p.m.

Pontis has black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’08 and weighs 150 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black v-neck shirt and pink sweatpants.

As of now, no foul play is suspected, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or (843) 743-7200 if afterhours.