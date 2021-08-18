CCSO searching for missing man with dementia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in locating Albert Rhodan (56), who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rhodan is a black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is about 6’1″ – 6’2″ and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black jean shorts, and no shoes walking on Chad Lane toward Highway 162.

CCSO said that Rhodan has dementia and “requires medication [and] constant supervision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.

