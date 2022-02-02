CCSO searching for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sherrif’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Hector Cuc Cac, 16, was last seen at 4059 W. Montague Ave. in North Charleston at around 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 30.

According to his family, he left home and said he was going to Family Dollar to get something to eat. He never returned and was reported missing later that day.

Cuc Cac has a cellphone, but it is turned off. It most recently pinged off a cell tower in Nashville, Tenn.

Sheriffs say he might be wearing a blue outfit with a Toronto Maple Leafs hoodie and Black Adidas slippers with a white logo and no socks. He might also be wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-202-1700 or Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357.