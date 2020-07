CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jason Kangeter (47) who was last seen Tuesday morning in West Ashley.

Kangeter was last seen riding his purple and teal bicycle, which is covered in stickers, and wearing a gray shirt, dark pants, and a tan fishing hat.

He is 5’06”, 243 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

CCSO says that Kangeter suffers from a heart condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO.