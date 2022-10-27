CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a West Ashley woman last seen at the Charleston International Airport.

According to CCSO, Hadjia Fall (21) was reported missing by her brother on October 26.

She was last seen at the Charleston International Airport October 25, but CCSO said that investigators do not believe she got on a plane. CCSO said that at this point, they do not know whether she had a ticket. Her family said that she did not have her phone or wallet.

Fall was last seen wearing a black v-neck shirt, gray and black leggings, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or Detective Will Muirheid at (843) 554-2238 or wmuirheid@charlestoncounty.