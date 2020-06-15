CCSO searching for stolen trailer full of fireworks

Ravenel, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer that “contains a substantial amount of various fireworks.”

According to CCSO, the trailer was stolen from Herbie’s Fireworks (6508 Savannah Highway) around 3:20 a.m. on June 9.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a “newer model, single cab, white, Chevrolet Silverado” pulling the trailer away. Three white males were captured on the surveillance video as well.

The trailer is “a green Wells Cargo trailer with diamond plate wheel covers, [and] a Harley Davidson and Andre the Giant sticker both on the rear of the trailer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Sinke at (843) 554-2471 or bsinke@charlestoncounty.org.