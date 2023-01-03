CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was involved Tuesday night in a pursuit that temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 78.

According to CCSO, Highway 78 westbound near I-26 was closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It reopened shortly before 9:00 p.m.

CCSO said that deputies were involved in a chase which ended in the area when the subjects crashed. The subjects then got out of the car and ran.

Injuries are not believed to be serious, according to CCSO.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

