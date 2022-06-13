CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a suspect who fled after a vehicle pursuit and crash in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Monday, but the driver fled. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a ditch on Elsey Drive, but the driver ran from the scene.

Deputies also recovered a firearm that they believe the suspect discarded during the chase.

As of 3:30 p.m., deputies, K-9 units, and a CCSO helicopter are searching the area.

Anyone with information should contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.