CCSO searching for vehicle connected to homicide suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to belong to the suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation.

CCSO says that the silver or tan truck was last seen at the Walgreens at 3621 Savannah Highway on July 12, around 9:00 p.m.

Occupants of the vehicle included “a white male with blond wavy hair” in his late teens to early twenties, and “a Hispanic male with a ‘bowl’ haircut, also in his late teens to early twenties.”

According to the report, “the Hispanic male was in possession of a handgun” that was used to shoot one victim, following a dispute in the Walgreens parking lot. The victim later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Goldstein at (843) 680-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org