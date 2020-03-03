CCSO searching for woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston are searching for a 44-year-old woman who is wanted on several charges connected to the exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Authorities need your help in locating Audri Denise Harper.

They believe Harper may be in the Ladson or James Island area and could be driving a tan 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan with South Carolina tags SHQ640.

Harper is described as a black female, 5’3” in height and 238 lbs.

She is wanted on four counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.