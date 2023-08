CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are searching a Johns Island pond for a missing car Friday evening.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to Pumpkinseed Drive around 7:00 p.m. for a possible vehicle in the pond.

Around 11:00 p.m., divers found the car and the deceased occupant.

Forensic units are processing the scene.



Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.