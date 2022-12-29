Jermaine Frasier was murdered arriving home from work in McClellanville on December 2016

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a 2016 murder case.

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about the murder of Jermaine Frasier (45), who was shot and killed on December 29, 2016, on Burgin Road.

CCSO said Frasier was ambushed by an assailant who shot him as he was getting out of his vehicle after arriving home from work at Randolph’s Grocery.

“No motive for the killing is known, and no substantial leads have been developed.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Goldstein at (843) 554-2241.