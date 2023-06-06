HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the community for help gathering information on a Memorial Day shootout that killed one person and wounded five others.

According to CCSO, the incident happened at a block party near Church Hill Road and Storage Road shortly before 10:00 p.m.

More than 100 rounds were fired from 13 different firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

22-year-old Deshawn Stephens was killed in the shooting.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano held a community meeting in Hollywood Monday calling attention to the issue of gun violence and urging community members to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

“We need solutions to these problems. The community is the only one … that can solve this problem,” Graziano said. “We can help you, but you have to do it.”