JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman who was found with severe injuries along a James Island roadway has opened her eyes, family members tell News 2.

A passerby found Jennifer Drummond near her Woodland Shores Road home during the early hours of June 21. She was unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

“Jenn has opened her eyes for the first time since the incident on June 21st,” said family members in an update to News 2. They added that she’s also having more movement in her arms and legs.

Charleston County deputies and family members have gone door-to-door in the James Island neighborhood as they search for answers, and they have asked for anyone to come forward with information that might help solve the case.

The sheriff’s office released images Friday of vehicles that were seen traveling on the road shortly before Drummond was found.

“Deputies from CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit have been investigating to determine what led to Drummond’s injuries. Part of their investigation involves determining whether a vehicle struck Drummond,” explained Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the agency.

The three vehicles of interest seen in surveillance images have not been identified by investigators as of Friday afternoon. “Whether any of these vehicles was involved is unknown,” added Knapp.

The images taken by a camera near the incident location show:

A vehicle, possibly a pickup, at approximately 5:09 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly a sedan, at approximately 5:13 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly an SUV, at approximately 5:19 a.m.

For now, Drummond’s family members say she still has a long recovery ahead of her. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

If you recognize the vehicles shared by CCSO, you are asked to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org or call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Crime Stoppers tipsters could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.