CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lumber from a construction business.

James Gerald Summers, 53, is wanted for breach of trust for the alleged theft of $328,000 worth of lumber from a Ladson business. Summers, who worked at the business, allegedly sold the wood for a profit each month between September 2022 and May 2023, deputies say.

Deputies say he is possibly located in either Charleston or Orangeburg counties.

He is described to be 5’9″ in height, weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at (843) 554-2471 or email Detective Mike Thompson at methompson@charlestoncounty.org