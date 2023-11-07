CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) seized more than a thousand grams of methamphetamine along with fentanyl and marijuana during a two-month operation.

The agency’s METRO Major Case Unit began investigating 40-year-old Steven Kamyk and three others in the distribution of large quantities of meth and fentanyl from a home on Vistavia Road in North Charleston back in September.

The home is located near A. C. Corcoran Elementary School.

During the investigation, authorities were able to make multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Kamyk, according to CCSO.

A search warrant was executed on the Vistavia Road home on October 31, where authorities seized 1,571.1 grams of methamphetamine, 92.8 grams of fentanyl, 446.9 grams of marijuana, a Ruger pistol, and $12,000 in cash.

Kamyk, along with 25-year-old Dylan Lane, 20-year-old Tyler John Lewis Brown, and 35-year-old Naithan Allen Patterson were arrested and charged with the following:

Kamyk, 40, of Vistavia Road, was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, distributing fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and six counts of distributing narcotics within half a mile of a school.

Lane, 25, of Slanns Island Road, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Brown, 20, of Bacons Bridge Road, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Patterson, 35, of Bacons Bridge Road, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and trafficking fentanyl.