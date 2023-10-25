CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Twelve years ago, 5-year-old Allison Griffor was shot by an unknown person while sleeping in her room at home on 1733 Pierpont Ave in Charleston.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is still looking for the person responsible.

According to CCSO, on Oct. 25, 2011, the unknown shooter knocked on the Griffor home door around 1 a.m. The shooter proceeded to fire a shotgun whose bullet pierced through an inside wall, hitting Griffor.

The little girl was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where she died two days later. Investigators say leads were developed regarding the case; however, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, please contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.