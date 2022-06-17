CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a Thursday-night inmate death at Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to CCSO, “a detention center resident reported to a detention deputy in a housing unit that another resident was unresponsive,” around 6:15 p.m.

The report prompted the deputy to declare an emergency and for aid to be provided to the inmate by medical staff.

The inmate was taken to a local emergency room where he died, CCSO said in a release.

An examination of whether the cause of death was drug-related is underway by investigators.

Both CCSO and SLED will conduct an investigation into the incident. The deceased inmate’s identity has not been released to the public at this time.

