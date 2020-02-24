CCSO: Student at Camp Road Middle School charged with assault after stabbing another student with a pencil

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An eighth-grade student at Camp Road Middle School has been charged with second degree assault and battery for an assault that took place in the school gym on Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), ‘Student 1’ stabbed ‘Student 2’ with a pencil, causing “a small circular laceration to the right side of [the] nose and a small pinpoint laceration to [the] upper left eyelid.”

‘Student 1’ was evaluated by a mental health counselor and the Mobile Crisis Unit. CCSO noted that “due to…medical history and [Student 1’s] statement that he took a large amount of psychotics medication,” he was sent to MUSC for further evaluation.

‘Student 2’ stated that he was unaware of what provoked this attack; however, the students did have previous conflict.

During the investigation, deputies learned of a drawing given to another student, which depicted someone being stabbed in the eye with a pencil and included derogatory slurs. It is expected to be added into evidence.

Parents of both parties were contacted.