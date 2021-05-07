CCSO: Suspects attempted to use stolen debit card at Mount Pleasant Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities need your help identifying suspects who attempted to use a stolen Bank of America debit card at a Walmart in Mount Pleasant.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the suspects tried to purchase $432.09 in times on April 13.

The victim was able to cancel the card before they used it.

The first suspect is described as a female, 30 to 40 years old with black hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue face mask, and a black shirt with a “Guess” graphic. Deputies say she has multiple tattoos on both arms.

The second suspect, also female, is described as 30 to 40 years old with blonde hair. She was wearing black pants, a black shirt with “Diesel” written on the front in white letters, and a blue face mask. She also has tattoos on both arms.

If you know these women or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or Charleston County dispatch at 843-743-7200.