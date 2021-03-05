CCSO: Suspects impersonated law enforcement, stole dog, puppies

CHARLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday released information about a February 17 crime in which suspects impersonated animal control officers and took five dogs from their owner.

According to CCSO, the suspects showed up to a home on Whipperwill lane and presented themselves as “armed law enforcement animal control officers.”

They presented ‘credentials’ and took possession of the dogs: a black and white female Pit Bull mix and four puppies.

CCSO described the suspects as “a white female, approximately 28-35 years of age, slender build, with sandy blonde hair, and a white male, unknown age, heavy build, 5’11”- 6’ tall, with light brown or gray hair.”

They drove a small sage green four-door utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at (843) N743-7200.