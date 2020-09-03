CCSO investigating suspiscious death in McClellanville as homicide

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Thursday evening that a suspicious death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CCSO, a body was found around 10:00 a.m. Thursday in a parked car near the 8500 block of Old Georgetown Road.

The victim — identified only as a male — “suffered from an apparent gunshot wound(s).”

CCSO “canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses,” and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (843) 743-7200.

