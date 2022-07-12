CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a third person in connection to a May 29 shooting at a McClellanville gas station.

Wesley Howard Gerald (27) was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

CCSO previously arrested Shiarae Manigault (22) and William Mazyck (29) for their roles in the shooting.

According to CCSO, the three men were shooting at each other in the parking lot of a Circle K on Highway 17 North. Over 50 shell casings were collected from the scene.

Gerald was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after the shootout, and was later identified on surveillance footage from the gas station.

An affidavit states that “multiple bullet casings were located” in the area where he was parked and “smoke from multiple gunshots could be seen coming from the area of the vehicle when nobody was present but the defendant.”