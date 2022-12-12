JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic lights in the area of Main Road and River Road on Johns Island were knocked out Monday following car crash.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

As a result of the crash, the dump truck struck a utility pole, causing the traffic lights to go out.

The intersection was temporarily shut down, but reopened around 5:40 p.m.

CCSO crews will remain in the area directing traffic until new lights can be installed.

Heavy delays are expected.