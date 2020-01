CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout (BOLO) for Edgrin Green (16).

Green was last seen wearing a gray Clemson sweatshirt and jeans, on January 24 around 6:30 a.m.

CCSO describes Green as a black male, 5’09” in height and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information should call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.