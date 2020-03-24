CCSO trying to locate truck involved in auto vs pedestrian fatality

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCBD) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is trying to identify the vehicle and driver involved in a March 20 hit and run.

According to CCSO, the accident took place around 9:30 p.m. on the 4500 block of Highway 165.

A male victim was left dead in the roadway and vehicle parts were scattered nearby.











Courtesy of: CCSO

Deputies believe that the truck could be a 2005-2015 GMC Sierra Quad Cab, possibly with blue show lights in the wheels/sidestep/undercarriage. The truck may have front end damage to the hood/bumper, and the front grill may be missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or (843) 743-7200. Crimestoppers can also be contacted at (843) 554-1111.