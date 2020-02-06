CCSO trying to locate two missing juveniles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating missing juvenile, Shanea Wilson (17).

Wilson is believed to possibly be with missing juvenile Kaitlyn Pontis, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Kaitlyn Pontis

Both are missing from the Charleston Air Force Base.

Wilson was last seen February 4th in the area of the Goodwill store on the 6600 block of Rivers Ave, according to CCSO.

She was wearing a blue long-sleeved pullover shirt and blue jeans. She is 5’04 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (843) 743-7200.