CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested two people Friday wanted for an attempted armed robbery.

The charges stem from a June 15 incident at a Grimball Road gas station.

The victim told police that he was in the car when two men approached him. He identified the men as “Bubba” and “Menace.” The victim said that one of the men had a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded he hand over “everything he had in his pockets.”

According to the victim, an altercation over the gun ensued and then one of the suspects began assaulting the victim and trying to steal his belongings.

The victim escaped and called law enforcement.

Derrick Roper (21) was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody after initially refusing to leave his home.

Deondra Deas (20) was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery.