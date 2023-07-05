CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested two people Tuesday following a multi-county pursuit that ended in a crash.

According to CCSO, deputies patrolling Savannah Highway tried to stop a Chevy Malibu that was driving recklessly — at speeds of around 85 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone — just before 10:00 a.m.

The driver fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Dorchester County when the car collided with another vehicle near Bacons Bridge Road and Dorchester Road.

After the crash, deputies noticed the driver — Thomas Kelly (26) — “had difficulty balancing, slurred speech, repeated the same questions and statements, and had bloodshot eyes.” Kelly admitted to using meth earlier in the day, according to the report.

Both Kelly and the passenger were arrested on outstanding warrants and additional charges as a result of the pursuit.

Kelly is being charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, driving under the influence.

Jessica Rourk (26) is being charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.