CCSO unveils new cruiser to honor military families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Memorial Day unveiled a new cruiser to honor those who have served.

The red, white, blue, and camouflage Dodge Charger is decorated with seals from branches of the armed forces represented by members of CCSO.

CCSO employs Veterans and reservists from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The keys to the vehicle were presented to Army Reserve Sergeant Benjamin Zager, “in part because of his efforts that led to a prestigious honor for CCSO.” While working in the Patrol Division, Zager nominated CCSO for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s 2021 Pro Patria Award.

The Department of Defense gives the award “to organizations that show leadership and adopt policies that make it easier for employees to simultaneously serve in the military.”

CCSO was honored with the award last week.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano thanked Zager and all of the Veterans and reservists for serving Charleston County and our country.