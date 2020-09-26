CCSO: Vehicle pursuit ends in collision near Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports that a vehicle pursuit led to a multi-vehicle collision on Friday night.

According to CCSO, deputies were notified of a reckless driver and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

CCSO said that “the driver fled until eventually colliding into other vehicles on Wesley Drive.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Four people were injured: one passenger in the suspect vehicle, and three occupants from the other vehicles. CCSO reports that the injuries are not life threatening.